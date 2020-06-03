Razer’s Basilisk Chroma Gaming Mouse drops to $50 (Save 28%), more from $30

- Jun. 3rd 2020 3:39 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Razer Basilisk Chroma Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped in Mercury White and Quartz Pink. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer is good for an over 28% discount, marks new all-time lows on these styles, and comes within $10 of the best price to date overall. Centered around an esports-grade 16,000 DPI optical sensor, Razer’s Basilisk Mouse sports a corded form-factor alongside eight programmable macro buttons for customizing your gameplay experience. In true Razer fashion, you’ll also find Chroma RGB lighting make an entrance as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 905 customers and you can get a feel for what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $30.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Razer Invicta Gaming Mouse Pad for $29.99 shipped. Normally around $55, this is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. Made from “Aircraft-Grade Aluminum,” this mousepad sports a premium build quality. The dual-sided design allows you to customize the feel to exactly what you’re wanting. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable Razer gaming accessories include:

Razer Basilisk Chroma Gaming Mouse features:

Take your FPS skills to the next level with the Razer Basilisk. Boasting the most advanced optical sensor in the world and armed with features such as a dial for customizing scroll wheel resistance and a removable DPI clutch, the Razer Basilisk is the ultimate FPS gaming mouse. Outfitted with Razer most advanced 5G Optical sensor with true 16, 000 DPI, the Razer Basilisk gives you unrivaled precision and Performance.

