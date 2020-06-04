Notable savings on Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro, deals from $1,580 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro from $1,579.99. Free shipping is available or Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, you would’ve originally paid $2,399 or more for these models. This is a match of our previous mention. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB or 512GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID and more. Includes a one-year warranty. Shop the entire sale here for additional details.

Put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to connect all of your legacy devices. This option from Anker delivers four extra ports and offers data-transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. Great for connecting hard drives, printers, and various other peripherals.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core

16GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 256GB+ SSD

15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display

AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)

True Tone Technology

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

