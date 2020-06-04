Fill up a Bubba Steel Envy Water Bottle this summer from $6 (Reg. up to $10)

- Jun. 4th 2020 2:08 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $10 $6
Target is now offering the Bubba 24-ounce Envy Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $6.47 with free shipping in orders over $25. However, RedCard holders will knock the price down to $6.14 shipped. These highly-rated tumblers sell for around $10 at Amazon and are now at the lowest price we can find. Just in time for getting out in the sun with a cool drink this summer, this is a double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumbler. It can keep your summer drinks cool for up to 12-hours (or hot for 6-hours), and features a spill-proof lid with a large plastic straw. The body and lid are top-rack dishwasher-safe and they are “guaranteed for life.” Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is one of the most affordable vacuum-insulated tumblers we can find. While most basic plastic water bottles sell for even more, there are a couple that go for less if you don’t need temperature control. The Pogo Plastic Water Bottle with Soft Straw Lid goes for under $5 Prime shipped at Amazon and carries solid ratings from 1,700 customers. You won’t get the steel build and it is a bit smaller, but it will do the trick for less otherwise.

Be sure to swing by our sports and fitness deal hub for even more workout and health-focused discounts. If it’s the workout apparel you’re after, Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 75% off adidas and more, but you’ll find plenty more where that came from right here.

More on the Bubba Envy Stainless Steel Water Bottle:

  • Dual-wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumbler keeps drinks cold up to 18 hours without sweating
  • Easy-to-clean lid can be used with or without plastic straw
  • BPA-free lid is made of superior impact-, stain-, and odor-resistant plastic
  • Fits most car cup holders
  • Top-rack dishwasher-safe lid and straw; hand-wash-only body

