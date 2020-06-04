Turn your tailgate into an outdoor living room with CARSULE, now $300 (Orig. $379)

Most tents are designed to provide shelter while you are sleeping. But what happens when the sun rises? The CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin extends your campsite, with a covered space for standing and sitting. You can get this innovative camping accessory now for $299.99 (Orig. $379) at 9to5Toys Specials.

As the name suggests, CARSULE is designed to work with your vehicle. You simply open your tailgate, open up the tent, and connect the two. Within seconds, you have a space that is both waterproof and UV resistant.

CARSULE is compatible with any car that has a tailgate that swings up. The tent is cube-shaped, measuring 6.5ft in all directions. This means you have plenty of space for chairs and tables, and the roof is high enough for most people to stand.

The pop-up design of this tent makes it easy to erect and put away. Diagonal lines on the ceiling provide strength in the wind, while the waterproof floor has a soft felt upper surface.

CARSULE also has see-through windows that you can roll down on hot days, and a built-in mosquito net to keep the bugs at bay. It’s easy to see how this accessory raised $17,700 on Kickstarter.

Usually priced at $379, the CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin is now only $299.99 with a carry bag included.

