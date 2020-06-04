Score Epson’s Cinema 3800 4K Projector at an all-time low of $1,400 ($300 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K HDR Protector for $1,399.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at B&H and Best Buy for the same price. Typically fetching $1,700, today’s offer is good for a $300 discount, beats the previous price cut by $100, and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for kickstarting your home theater setup, Epson’s 3800 projector sports 4K output and dwarfs most TVs with the ability to create an up to 300-inch screen. It also features a 3,000-lumen output as well as integrated dual 10W speakers and up to 5,000-hours of lamp life. Plus, in terms of I/O, you’re looking at dual HDMI inputs, USB port, and more. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re serious enough about your home theater to be considering a projector, then picking up VIVO’s universal ceiling mount is about the best way to leverage your savings. At just $16, you’ll be able to position the projector at the perfect angle for your setup and also won’t have to worry about keeping it propped up somewhere else.

Those after the home theater vibe that aren’t quite ready to make the switch to a projector, this morning we also spotted a $700 discount on Sony’s new AirPlay 2 and HomeKit-enabled 75-inch 4K HDR TV.

Epson Home Cinema 3800 features:

Enjoy an immersive entertainment experience with this Epson Home Cinema 4K projector. The three-chip design with 3LCD technology delivers high-quality visuals, while the built-in dual 10W speakers produce crisp sound. This Epson Home Cinema 4K projector has HDMI and USB ports for connecting a wide variety of devices, and Bluetooth connectivity lets you play media files from your mobile device.

