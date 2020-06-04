Sony’s new AirPlay 2 and HomeKit-enabled 75-inch 4K HDR TV is $2,798 ($700 off)

Amazon offers the new Sony X950H 75-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV for $2,798 shipped. Regularly $3,500, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve tracked since it was announced. The latest from Sony features a well-rounded list of specifications, including full support for 4K and HDR content. You can also find AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, making it an easy buy if you’re entrenched in the Apple ecosystem. That’s in addition to Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities, all of which make this arguably the most well-rounded 2020 TV on the market today. Includes four HDMI inputs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Leverage your savings and score a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Looking for a more budget-friendly option? Consider going with Amazon’s #1 best-selling TV at $250. With Fire OS baked right in and support for 4K, this is an easy buy at a price that won’t cause your wallet too much pain.

Sony 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

PICTURE PROCESSOR X1 ULTIMATE: Sony’s best processor analyzes content to boost color, contrast and clarity, bringing astounding realism to your content.

TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation

FULL ARRAY LED: Brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes, plus incredible contrast with X-tended Dynamic Range PRO 6x.

SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks, all hands-free.

