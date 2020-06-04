LG G7 Fit is a great budget-friendly buy at $149, save up to $100 today only

Today only, B&H offers the LG G7 Fit 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $149. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it originally sold for over $400 but trends for as much as $250 at retailers like Best Buy these days. This is also $1 less than our previous mention. There is certainly a lot to like about the LG G7 Fit, including a 6.1-inch display, USB-C connectivity, and 32GB worth of storage. Dual cameras, offering 16MP on the back and 8MP for the front, deliver solid images for a device of this price. It’s all powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset with support for Android’s 8.1 Oreo operating system. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. If you’re giving today’s budget-friendly device to your kids or the like, scoring some extra screen protectors is a great idea. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need more power? LG’s unlocked G8 ThinQ Android Smartphone can be yours for $400. This is a great price on a solid phone with at least 20% off or more from the regular going rate.

LG G7 Fit features:

Stay productive with this powerful LG G7 fit™ smartphone. The 16.0-megapixel back-facing and 8.0-megapixel front-facing cameras help you nail every shot, and the 32GB of user memory provides anytime access to all your favorite memories and apps. The 3000mAh battery and 4GB of RAM ensure fast connectivity on this unlocked LG G7 fit™ smartphone.

