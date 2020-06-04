RYOBI’s electric string trimmer and blower combo is $99 for summer tasks

- Jun. 4th 2020 10:54 am ET

$99
0

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo for $99 shipped. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. It’s nearly summer, so now is a great time to pick up a new string trimmer and blower kit while making the switch to electric at the same time. You won’t have to deal with gas or oil any longer and the included 18V battery is compatible with RYOBI’s entire lineup of tools. Also ships with a wall charger. RYOBI makes some of the best (and affordable) tools out there, so if you’re looking to make the change this summer, this is a great option. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,600 Home Depot reviewers.

If you just need a string trimmer, consider going with this much more affordable BLACK+DECKER 5A option at under $50. You’ll need an outdoor extension cord here, and will forego the cordless design, but there’s still a lot to like. It’s a great budget option that won’t break the bank if you have a smaller property or just want to do light trimming. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops on energy-saving accessories and more. That includes this week’s Home Depot special, which offers notable deals on electric pressure washers and more.

RYOBI 18V ONE+ Combo features:

The RYOBI ONE+ Lithium-ion String Trimmer/Edger and Cordless Blower Combo Kit offers performance, comfort, cordless convenience and compatibility with over 125 ONE+ tools all for an unbeatable value. With their lightweight design, these tools are easy and comfortable to use. The trimmer features a 10 in. cut swath, auto-feed line head and rotating shaft for simple transition between trimming and edging. The blower is perfect for clearing hard surfaces and even includes a debris scraper for loosening stubborn dirt and leaves.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$99
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp