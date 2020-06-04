Sonos Playbase delivers AirPlay 2, more at an all-time low of $531 (Save $168)

Amazon is currently offering the Sonos Playbase for $530.94 shipped. Down from $699, a price you’ll find direct from Sonos, B&H, and Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 24%, is $29 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Sonos Playbase enhances your home theatre’s audio with a unique design that rests underneath your TV, taking up less space than the average soundbar. An internal audio array looks to deliver room-filling sound with six midrange drivers, three tweeters, and a woofer. Plus, smart capabilities bring AirPlay 2, whole-home playback, and more into the mix. Inputs include optical and Ethernet. Over 680 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for additional details.

Those looking to bring the same Sonos feature set to your home theater on a tighter budget, consider picking up the Sonos Beam instead. This $399 sound bar packs built-in Alexa alongside AirPlay 2 functionality and more. I’ve been using one for several months now and love the balanced, room-filling sound it produces. Learn more in our review.

If you’re after an even more affordable way to give your setup an audio boost, right now the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar has dropped to $145 in certified refurbished condition. Not only is that a 42% savings from the original price, but a new 2020 low as well.

Sonos Playbase features:

Expand your home audio setup with this Sonos Playbase. The 10 amplified drivers produce a full range of sound, as they consist of six midrange drivers, three tweeters and a woofer, and it’s compact enough to place anywhere. This Sonos Playbase also includes a controller app for effective customization and easy streaming from mobile devices.

