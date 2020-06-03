Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar falls to 2020 low at $145 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $249)

- Jun. 3rd 2020 2:57 pm ET

0

The Bose official eBay storefront offers its Solo 5 TV Soundbar System in certified-refurbished condition for $144.95 shipped. Having originally retailed for $249, it’s more recently been on sale for $199 at retailers like Amazon, with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve tracked so far this year. The Bose Solo 5 brings high-end sound to your home theater in a sleek, compact form-factor that’s ideal for setups with limited space. If you’re still relying on your TV’s built-in speakers, upgrading to this Bose soundbar will make all the difference. Alongside Bluetooth, you’ll also find a standard AUX input, as well as optical and digital coaxial. A 1-year warranty applies. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Alternatively, consider bringing home the VIZIO 28-inch 2.1-Channel Soundbar for $79. Here you’ll be ditching the Bose quality and sound profile in favor of a more simplistic setup. That trade-off does come with the perk of pocketing an extra $66 in savings, making VIZIO’s sound bar a budget-friendly way to upgrade your audio.

Earlier this morning we also spotted the #1 best-selling Toshiba TV, which brings 4K HDR playback to your setup for $250. Or if you want to upgrade an existing TV, Roku Express HD brings Disney+ and more into the mix for $24.

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System features:

Experience pristine audio when watching programming with the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar. The dialogue mode lets you hear each spoken word with clarity without having to adjust the volume. Place the sleek Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar anywhere in the home, and connect wirelessly with Bluetooth for audio listening.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Home Theater

Home Theater
bose

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go