Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar falls to 2020 low at $145 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $249)

The Bose official eBay storefront offers its Solo 5 TV Soundbar System in certified-refurbished condition for $144.95 shipped. Having originally retailed for $249, it’s more recently been on sale for $199 at retailers like Amazon, with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve tracked so far this year. The Bose Solo 5 brings high-end sound to your home theater in a sleek, compact form-factor that’s ideal for setups with limited space. If you’re still relying on your TV’s built-in speakers, upgrading to this Bose soundbar will make all the difference. Alongside Bluetooth, you’ll also find a standard AUX input, as well as optical and digital coaxial. A 1-year warranty applies. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Alternatively, consider bringing home the VIZIO 28-inch 2.1-Channel Soundbar for $79. Here you’ll be ditching the Bose quality and sound profile in favor of a more simplistic setup. That trade-off does come with the perk of pocketing an extra $66 in savings, making VIZIO’s sound bar a budget-friendly way to upgrade your audio.

Earlier this morning we also spotted the #1 best-selling Toshiba TV, which brings 4K HDR playback to your setup for $250. Or if you want to upgrade an existing TV, Roku Express HD brings Disney+ and more into the mix for $24.

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System features:

Experience pristine audio when watching programming with the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar. The dialogue mode lets you hear each spoken word with clarity without having to adjust the volume. Place the sleek Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar anywhere in the home, and connect wirelessly with Bluetooth for audio listening.

