Amazon’s #1 best-selling TV from Toshiba offers 4K and HDR for $250

Best Buy’s Amazon storefront offers the Toshiba 43-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Fire OS for $249.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. That’s an $80 savings from the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention, and an Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking to upgrade your den or kid’s playroom, this TV will get the job done. Integrated Fire OS features make it easy to stream all of your favorite content. This model supports 4K resolution plus HDR content and has three HDMI inputs. It’s the #1 best-selling TV at Amazon where over 20,000 reviewers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Prefer Android TV? The latest models from Sony just dropped to new all-time low prices from $598. These sleek TVs offer Google Assistant support and make it easy to integrate within your smart home setup. Check out all the details of this week’s sale right here.

Toshiba 4K HDR UHDTV features:

Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV is a new generation of television featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Alexa. With true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality and access to all the movies and TV shows you love, Toshiba delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter everyday. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you’d expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using your voice.

