Amazon’s #1 best-selling TV from Toshiba offers 4K and HDR for $250

- Jun. 3rd 2020 7:53 am ET

$250
0

Best Buy’s Amazon storefront offers the Toshiba 43-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Fire OS for $249.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. That’s an $80 savings from the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention, and an Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking to upgrade your den or kid’s playroom, this TV will get the job done. Integrated Fire OS features make it easy to stream all of your favorite content. This model supports 4K resolution plus HDR content and has three HDMI inputs. It’s the #1 best-selling TV at Amazon where over 20,000 reviewers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Prefer Android TV? The latest models from Sony just dropped to new all-time low prices from $598. These sleek TVs offer Google Assistant support and make it easy to integrate within your smart home setup. Check out all the details of this week’s sale right here.

Toshiba 4K HDR UHDTV features:

Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV is a new generation of television featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Alexa. With true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality and access to all the movies and TV shows you love, Toshiba delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter everyday. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you’d expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using your voice.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$250
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Toshiba

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp