An all-time low makes UE’s WONDERBOOM 2 Speaker a must-have at $70 (Save 30%)

Best Buy currently offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $69.99 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, as you’ll find at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only twice before. Packing 360-degree sound into a compact design, Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 2 is complemented by IP67 water-resistance. Not only can it float, but the 13-hour battery life ensures you’re always ready to rock out this summer, whether it’s by the pool or really anywhere else. Over 935 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and we called it the “best speaker of the year” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $26 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 40,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Or if you’d rather score yourself a smart speaker, the best-selling Echo Dot has dropped to $25. Down 50% from its going rate, this is a great option for Alexa smart home owners to upgrade their setup.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 features:

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a super portable speaker that rocks a surprisingly big sound — anywhere. Heading outside? Hit the all-new Outdoor Boost for louder, crisper audio that’s specially tuned for outdoor listening. With 13 hours of battery life, it’ll rage ‘till dawn. It’s got a rating of IP67, so it’s super waterproof. And dustproof. And it floats.

