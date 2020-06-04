The best-selling Echo Dot is $25 for a limited time (50% off)

Woot offers the 3rd generation Echo Dot for $24.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it usually sells for $50 at Amazon. Today’s deal matches the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. It’s an affordable way to outfit your space with additional smart speakers without fear of wrecking your budget. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 343,000 Amazon reviewers.

Make the most of your savings and score this nifty Echo Dot Wall Mount as well. This add-on costs $8 and delivers an all-in-one solution if you’d like to mount your smart speaker on a wall or near an outlet. It has great ratings from 570 Amazon reviewers.

Looking to take your smart home setup a bit further? Consider grabbing the TP-Link Kasa Dimmer Switch in a 3-pack for $59. That’s roughly a 33% savings from the regular going rate and a solid way to outfit your home with Alexa-enabled smart switches.

Echo Dot features:

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

