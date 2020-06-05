Get up to 25% off at Fanatics with this $50 gift card for $38 + more from $15

Newegg is now offering $50 Fanatics gift cards for $38 with free digital delivery. Simply add this $50 card to your cart and apply code EMCDMDK45 at checkout to redeem the special price. That’s nearly 25% off and among the best discounts we have ever tracked on Fanatics gift cards. Fanatics is the place to get all of your officially licensed sports gear, from hats and jerseys to memorabilia and other collectibles, and you can now get up to 25% off your next purchase. Considering Newegg usually delivers these cards “in minutes,” this is a great way to score even deeper deals during the ongoing sitewide sale that’s already offering up 65% off with code JUNE. Head below for more gift card deals.

In case you missed it recently, we still have $100 iTunes gift cards with $15 in Target credit attached as well as a very notable offer available on adidas gift cards courtesy of PayPal. You can score $50 in credit for just $40 or 20% off on top of all of the notable gift card deals you’ll find below.

More gift card deals still live:

For all you gamers out there, PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate digital subscriptions are also at some of the best prices of the year right now and are starting from $25.

More details on Fanatics gift cards:

Fans come first in the world of sports. Fanatics embody that in everything they do as they bring you the very best officially licensed sports apparel. Fanatics.com is the one stop shop for every sports fan! Fanatics.com has the world’s largest assortment of officially licensed sports merchandise from: NFL, NCAA, MLB, NBA, PGA, NASCAR, OLYMPICS, NHL and more. Soccer fans can score a goal on team pride with their new assortment of MLS and World Football apparel.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!