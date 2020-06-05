Amazon is now offering 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Memberships for $24.99 with free digital delivery. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $45, today’s deal is $20 or 44% off the going rate, matching our previous 3-month deal price, and the best we can find. Today’s deal is an ideal opportunity to add an additional 3-months to your existing Game Pass Ultimate subscription. But for those yet to transition from Live Gold, you can do so for $1 and learn more about the process here. More details below.

Just as a quick refresher, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all of the perks Xbox Live Gold comes with like online multiplayer access, free games, special digital deals and more. But you’ll also get access to Microsoft’s growing on-demand game streaming service which just recently added Red Dead Redemption 2 to the mix. Here’s even more games that recently hit the service and some of the latest perks coming to members.

Speaking of Xbox, Microsoft launched a massive digital game sale yesterday with hundreds of games seeing notable price drops. You’ll also want to check out our hands-on video review of the Xbox PowerA Fusion Pro Controller.

Here’s the latest on Xbox Series X, the very first gameplay footage, and everything you need to secure your pre-order.

More on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game

Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.

With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles—plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World

Get exclusive member deals and discounts up to 20% off games in the Xbox Game Pass library, plus up to 10% off related game add-ons and consumables.

