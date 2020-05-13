PlayStation Plus just hit one of its best prices ever at under $31 (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $30.79 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60 at Amazon and just about everywhere else, today’s deal is nearly $30 off the going rate, slightly below our previous mention, and one of the best prices we have ever tracked on Sony’s coveted membership program. Ideal for signing up for the first time or extending your existing sub, we’ve seen some great deals on PS Plus this year and during Black Friday 2019, but nothing quite this good. This is the most affordable way we have tracked to get online multiplayer on PS4, PSN game deals, and access to the monthly free game library. Head below for more details.

Speaking of the monthly freebies, you can get all the details on those right here and then be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for even more game deals. Sony also launched another massive digital game sale at up to 50% off just before the Mafia Trilogy was made official on PS4 (and other platforms).

Here are all the latest details on PlayStation 5 and how to ensure you have one in your hands on launch day. But considering we still don’t know what PS5 even looks like, make sure you give the already unveiled DualSense controller a closer look.

PlayStation Plus memberships:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

