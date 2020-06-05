Save $25 on this Key by Amazon in-garage delivery bundle at new low of $75

Amazon is currently offering its Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery Bundle for $74.97 shipped. Price will automatically drop at checkout. Typically selling for $100, the same price you’d pay for both the Chamberlain opener and Ring Indoor Cam together, this beats the combined all-time low by $5 and is the best we’ve seen on this bundle. Bringing this package to your smart home will allow you to take advantage of in-garage delivery alongside some other perks. The garage opener hub can be controlled with Alexa or your smartphone, and you’ll also be able to pull up live 1080p camera feeds, as well. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our Key by Amazon getting started guide. More details below.

On top of the cash savings from today’s bundle, Amazon also sweetens the pot by offering a free $30 credit after your first in-garage delivery. Though if you already have a Ring camera in your arsenal, you can save even more by just picking up the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener at $40.

Now if you’d just rather keep an eye on porch pirates, eufy’s Wireless Video Doorbell has dropped to its second-best price at $170. That’s on top of all the other deals you’ll currently find in our smart home guide.

Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery Bundle features:

Free secure and contactless In-Garage Delivery with Key By Amazon. Prime members in select areas can opt in with the myQ Smart Garage Hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered inside their garage. Simply link your myQ account in the Key App. Upgrade your Amazon deliveries by pairing a myQ Smart Garage Hub with the Ring Indoor Cam

