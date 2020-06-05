Save $30 on eufy’s Wireless Video Doorbell at its second-best price of $170

eufy currently offers its Wireless Smart Video Doorbell with HomeBase for $169.99 shipped. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer saves you 15%, comes with $10 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. With a 2K resolution, this video doorbell can transmit a live feed of your front door to smartphones, or even an Echo Show. On top of a battery-powered design, you’ll enjoy motion alerts, Alexa and Assistant integration, and more. Plus, the bundled HomeBase not only doubles as a chime, but also offers local video storage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 200 customers, earning it #1 new release status at Amazon. You can also get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the wired version.

Save even more when you opt for the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell at $100. The latest addition to Amazon’s smart home stable brings 1080p feeds and motion alert capabilities as the lead deal, but you’ll forgo the local storage and bundled chime accessory. Get all the details in our announcement coverage.

Dive into our smart home guide for even more discounted ways to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup. Just this morning we spotted Leviton’s Decora Smart Switch at $22 as well as a 2-pack of Echo Flex for $35. Or if you’re hoping to surveil the rest of your property, the eufyCam E security camera system is $100 off right now.

eufy Wireless Video Doorbell features:

The built-in Sony 2K sensor and professional-grade lens allow you to view activity in picture-perfect resolution. See visitors in sharp detail as they approach your door. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience. All your data is stored locally meaning you will never have to pay for cloud storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!