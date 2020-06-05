Google Pixel 3a/XL returns to Amazon lows from $279 shipped ($120 or more off)

Amazon offers Google’s Pixel 3a 64GB in Just Black for $279 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $399 with today’s deal matching our previous mention along with the historic Amazon all-time low. Google’s Pixel 3a is still a beloved smartphone with its affordable price tag, support for Assistant, and stellar camera system. It supports fast charging and has a built-in fingerprint scanner, as well. You can also save on Pixel 3a XL 65GB in Just Black with today’s price of $319. That’s down as much as $160 from the regular going rate and matching the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Both of today’s Pixel deals are also available over at B&H. The XL version delivers many of the same features, however, the screen size does jump from 5.6-inches to 6-inches. On top of being one of 9to5Google’s favorite smartphones, this Pixel 3a is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with stellar ratings.

There’s plenty of savings in today’s deal to pick up one of Google’s official Pixel 3a fabric cases. You can choose from three different colors with options for both the standard 3a and XL models. One of the perks of going with a first-party case is that all of the dimensions, cut-outs, and features are spot on. Learn more here.

Need service for your new device? Go with the Mint Mobile Starter Kit for $1 and try out this popular prepaid service. You’ll receive 100MB of 4G LTE data, 100 text messages, and 100-minutes of talk for the first 7-days, which makes it easy to try.

Google Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with Pixel 3A. It has an extraordinary camera with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. a battery that charges fast and lasts all day [7]. All the helpfulness of the Google assistant built in. And 3 years of security and os updates included [8]. it’s everything you love about Google – in a phone. Works with all major carriers. 1 Google photos offers free unlimited online storage for all photos and videos uploaded in high-quality. Photos and videos uploaded in high-quality may be compressed or resized. Requires Google account. Data rates may apply

