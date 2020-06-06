Amazon takes up to 30% off Fossil watches with prices starting at $89.50

Amazon is offering the Fossil Chapman Stainless Steel Watch in Silver/Brown for $102.56 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. This offering from Fossil features a 42mm stainless steel case, blue sunray dial, and genuine leather band. It’s water-resistant up to 165-feet, ensuring you can comfortably wear it this summer without worrying about it dying from splashes or swimming. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Fossil watches that are up to 30% off.
More Fossil watches on sale:
- Chapman in Brown: $102.50 (Reg. $129)
- Grant Steel and Leather: $89.50 (Reg. $129)
- View all…
Some of our latest headlines have surrounded new watch releases. Examples include yesterday’s coverage of Tag Heuer’s luxurious Connected Golf Edition with support for Apple Health and two all-new Timex Metropolitan smartwatches that wield up to 2-week battery life.
Fossil Chapman Stainless Steel Watch features:
- Case size: 42mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with multifunction display; mineral crystal face; imported
- Stainless steel case with blue sunray, Roman numerals and stick indices
- Genuine luggage brown leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands
- Multifunction Quartz movement with three separate sub-eyes for the day of the week, date of the month and 24-hour time
- Water resistant to 165 feet (50 M): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!