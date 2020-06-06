Amazon takes up to 30% off Fossil watches with prices starting at $89.50

Amazon is offering the Fossil Chapman Stainless Steel Watch in Silver/Brown for $102.56 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. This offering from Fossil features a 42mm stainless steel case, blue sunray dial, and genuine leather band. It’s water-resistant up to 165-feet, ensuring you can comfortably wear it this summer without worrying about it dying from splashes or swimming. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Fossil watches that are up to 30% off.

More Fossil watches on sale:

Some of our latest headlines have surrounded new watch releases. Examples include yesterday’s coverage of Tag Heuer’s luxurious Connected Golf Edition with support for Apple Health and two all-new Timex Metropolitan smartwatches that wield up to 2-week battery life.

Fossil Chapman Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • Case size: 42mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with multifunction display; mineral crystal face; imported
  • Stainless steel case with blue sunray, Roman numerals and stick indices
  • Genuine luggage brown leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands
  • Multifunction Quartz movement with three separate sub-eyes for the day of the week, date of the month and 24-hour time
  • Water resistant to 165 feet (50 M): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling

