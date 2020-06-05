Just a few months after Tag Heuer unleashed its last Wear OS offering, the luxury watchmaker is back at it again. The new release is referred to as Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition, and is an iteration of the last. It expands the company’s lineup while delivering a robust, golf-focused smartphone companion. Buyers will score an OLED screen, a 45mm matte black titanium case, along with detailed golf data for roughly 40,000 courses around the world. Having a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, and gyroscope are now commonplace in the most popular smartwatches, and the latest from Tag Heuer has them all. Continue reading to learn more.

Tag Heuer Connected Golf is here to lower your score

Unlike the all-new Timex Metropolitan smartwatches unveiled yesterday, Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition relies on Google Wear OS. This opens it up to a world of possibilities and long-term support that is unlikely to be achieved on smaller platforms. Benefits of this integration includes support for Google Pay, Play Store apps, a wide variety of custom watch faces, and the list goes on.

On top of relying on an open platform, Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition delivers game-focused features like distance to green and hazards, interactive maps, shot distance, smart score keeping, and more. The style chosen is a clear nod to the sport, with green a white colors throughout.

Just like the standard edition, this variant can sync to Apple Health once paired with the Tag Heuer Connected app. This is separate from the Tag Heuer Golf app, which is entirely focused on taking your game to the next level. Support for iOS and Android makes this wearable a desirable option for folks that would like to keep their options open in the smartphone space, which is something that simply cannot be achieved with an Apple Watch.

Pricing and availability

With a price tag of $2,550, Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition is unquestionably aimed those shopping the high-end. It’s available for order now, but the only style is currently listed as “limited supply.” Only one style of Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition is on the market, but the band can be changed at a later time if you’d like to shake things up.

9to5Toys’ Take

While Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition is likely to be out of the price range of most, it’s a stylish and arguably great choice for fans and golf-players alike. The fact that it uses Google Wear OS instead of its own software is also a win, as it will help ensure it receives updates throughout the foreseeable future.

