Razer’s Huntsman Tournament Keyboard drops to $100 (Save $30), more from $50

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer saves you $30, matches our previous mention for the Amazon low from back in February, and is the best we’ve seen since. Centered around Razer’s Purple switches, you’ll be able to take advantage of the company’s Optical beam-based actuation. A matte, aluminum top plate offers a premium look and feel, plus there’s full programmable macro support for customizing things to your liking. One of the hallmark features here is of course Razer Chroma, which syncs with a variety of other accessories for a unique multicolor experience. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse for $49.99. Down from $80, today’s offer saves you 38% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Alongside Chroma support, you’ll enjoy an esports-grade 16,000 DPI optical sensor and nine programmable macro buttons. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,800 customers.

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard features:

Put intuitive gaming controls at your fingertips with this Razer Huntsman opto-mechanical keyboard. Razer purple mechanical switches deliver responsive operation, so every stroke of the keys results in action on your screen. An integrated palm rest keeps your hands comfortable as you play, while the adjustable tilt feature offers extra customization options. This Razer Huntsman opto-mechanical keyboard is compatible with both Windows and Mac systems for added convenience.

