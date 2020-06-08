Amazon’s prev-gen Kindle lets you read anywhere for $55 (Refurb, Orig. $80)

Daily Steals is offering the 8th Generation Amazon Kindle e-Reader for $54.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $80, this model is no longer sold at Amazon, but today’s deal is within $5 of the best price that we’ve tracked previously. When it comes to reading, they say there’s nothing like the feel of a good book. Well, those people have obviously never tried to read multiple books at once, or travel when they were nearly done with their favorite novel, ready to enjoy the next installment. This Kindle will allow you to keep thousands of books downloaded at one time, and even get more when you run out of new titles to enjoy. Rated 3.8/5 stars and ships with a 30-day warranty.

Use some of your savings to expand your Kindle library. This sale has books priced from just $2 and gives you the ability to purchase multiple titles without breaking the bank.

Or, if you really do prefer reading a physical copy of something, score 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for just $12, which saves you nearly $50.

Amazon Kindle features:

All-new design is thinner and lighter, and now available in your choice of black or white.

With built-in Audible, access the world’s largest library of audiobooks. Easily switch between reading and listening on Bluetooth-enabled speakers or headphones.

Easy on your eyes—touchscreen display reads like real paper.

No screen glare, even in bright sunlight, unlike tablets.

