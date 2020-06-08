DiscountMags is now offering 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for $12 with free shipping. Use code 52686 at checkout to redeem today’s special price. Regularly as much as $20 per year, it is currently on sale for $15 at Amazon. Today’s deal is up to $68 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. While last weekend’s magazine sale is still in full swing with some solid offers, the Car and Driver deal isn’t quite as good as today’s price drop. Head below for more details.

This deal is great for renewing your subscription at a discount or jumping in for the first time. For those unfamiliar here, Car and Driver is for auto enthusiasts of all kinds covering everything from road tests and reviews to motorsports, industry news, and much more.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

While we are talking vehicles, AUTO-VOX’s dual dash cam is more than $40 off right now alongside DEWALT’s 192-piece Mechanics Tool Set. Today’s new Anker Amazon sale also has some great deals on accessories for your car.

On the reading material side of things, we have loads of discounted Kindle books from $2 at Amazon, up to 67% off Marvel graphic novels from $1, and your Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies.

More on Car and Driver Magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

