Anova’s 1,200W Pro Sous Vide Cooker hits Amazon low at $199 (50% off), more

Amazon currently offers the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for $199 shipped. Usually selling for $399, today’s offer is good for a straight 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and matches the all-time low set only once before. Anova Pro is able to heat 26-gallons of water at a time thanks to its 1,200W power output, ensuring you’ll be able to cook everything from smaller dishes to extravagant meals. It can handle all kinds of cuisine like chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, and pork thanks to its unique immersion cooker technology. Plus, this model has built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, which allows it to pair with your smartphone for remotely monitoring the cooking, double-checking temperature settings, and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 135 customers. Head below for more.

Over at Best Buy, rewards members (free to sign-up) will be able to score the 1,000W Anova Sous Vide Cooker for $134.99. Down from $199, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. Here you’ll get a similar overall feature set to the lead deal, but with a slightly less powerful heating system. Over 875 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Swing by our home goods guide today for even more deals on kitchen essentials and more. Right now Sharp’s SuperSteam counter top oven has received a 50% discount to $200, alongside Roborock’s all-new S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum at a new all-time low following a $50 discount.

Anova Pro Sous Vide Precision Cooker features:

Create delicate dishes through low-temperature cooking with this Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide device. The 1200W motor withstands continuous use in professional kitchens and provides a flow rate of 12L per minute to quickly heat 100L of water. This Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide device has a temperature range of 0-197°F for proper cooking of meats, seafood and vegetables.

