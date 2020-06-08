Roborock’s all-new S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum sees first price cut at $50 off, more

Roborock Technology Co. (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its new S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $699.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $750, today’s offer is the very first time we’ve seen it on sale since launching at the end of April. As the brand’s most capable robotic vacuum to date, you’ll find notable features like a 2500Pa suction system, laser-guided cleaning, and a 150-minute runtime. There’s also the new addition of Roborock’s ReactiveAI, which uses two built-in cameras to identify shoes and other household objects to avoid during cleaning sessions. Reviews are still rolling in, but other Roborock vacuums are highly-rated and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for another discount.

Also on sale today, Roborock’s official Amazon storefront has the S5 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $399.99 in white. Down from $480, like you’ll find for the black version, today’s offer comes within $35 of our previous mention and is the third-best we’ve seen this year. While not as feature-packed as the lead deal, the S5 still comes equipped with laser guidance, a 2000Pa cleaning system, and 150-minute runtime. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Another great way to keep your space fresh is with Airthereal Air Purifier, which happens to be on sale for $60. That’s on top of all the other offers you’ll currently find in our home goods guide.

Roborock S6 MaxV features:

Powered by twin cameras, ReactiveAI allows MaxV to recognize and avoid everyday objects including pet waste, power strips, end pedestals, and unknown obstacles larger than 2in wide, and 1.1in tall. High-precision LiDAR navigation allows efficient route planning day or night by creating accurate models of your home as the robot cleans.

