Another week has rolled around and ComiXology is back with a fresh batch of discounted Marvel comics in its Jonathan Hickman sale. Starting at under $1, you’ll be able to save up to 67% on a collection of reads. One highlight amongst all of the deals is on Avengers Vol. 1: Avengers World at $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer saves you 64% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low on a digital copy. This graphic novel assembles the Marvel universe’s greatest heroes into an unstoppable team as they journey to Mars to uncover the secrets of an unknown threat. Head below for additional top picks from the Marvel Jonathan Hickman sale and even more discounted digital comics.

Other highlights include:

Alongside the highlighted novels written by Jonathan Hickman, ComiXology is also discounting a selection of other Marvel reads in its House of M sale. Prices start at under $1 here, with a collection of different reads from the House of M series. Diving in with the self-titled novel at $5.99 is an easy recommendation, which is down from its $15 price tag. Or you could just shop all the other deals right here.

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals.

Avengers World synopsis:

The greatest heroes in comics, together as one expansive, unbeatable team! The Avengers’ first mission takes them to Mars, but the secrets of the Garden lead right back to Earth’s Savage Land! Plus, the Shi’ar Imperial Guard and Captain Universe races to decipher the code hidden in the Avengers’ recent adventures!

