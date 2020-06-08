Roku’s Smart Soundbar packs a 4K streaming media player at $150 (Save $30)

- Jun. 8th 2020 8:22 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Roku Smart Soundbar for $149.99 shipped. Also available for the same price from Google Shopping. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer saves you $30, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale. Combining a streaming media play and soundbar, you’ll be able to enjoy everything from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV and Disney+ in 4K HDR. Roku’s Smart Soundbar also features an internal array of four 2.5-inch full-range drivers to upgrade your TV’s audio, alongside the smart functionality. There’s also an HDMI port alongside USB and optical. As a #1 new release, over 210 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Ditch the built-in media player capabilities in favor of the VIZIO 29-inch 2-Channel Soundbar for $79. You’ll be giving up the higher-end audio performance here as well, but it’s a notable alternative to our featured deal for those on a tighter budget who still want to replace a TV’s built-in speakers. 

While you’re building out your home theater, be sure to swing by the Anker Nebula HD projector sale from this morning. Discounts start at $160, giving you two different options to consider for bringing the big screen to your backyard for outdoor movie nights and more.

Roku Smart Soundbar features:

Get powerful, immersive sound from this Roku smart soundbar. Four 2.5-inch full-range drivers deliver rich, true-to-source sound reproduction, while the USB and HDMI ports offer easy connection with your TV and smart devices. This Roku smart soundbar comes with a voice remote control that lets you adjust sound and volume settings with your voice.

