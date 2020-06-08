RYOBI’s top-rated electric riding lawn mowers start at $1,999 ($400 off)

- Jun. 8th 2020 10:03 am ET

0

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 30-inch 50Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $1,999 shipped. That’s a $400 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. RYOBI’s latest riding lawn mower comes with a more compact design and lower price tag. This model sports enough power to mow up to 1-acre at a time with 60-minutes of runtime. RYOBI has a handful of riding lawn mowers in its stable with great ratings, but this version arrives for spring with a smaller footprint, which still delivers a rider design for less. More below.

Upgrade your setup with the 75Ah model with adding bagging kit and accessories for $2,599. That’s down $350 from the regular going rate and $50 less than our previous mention. Notable additions here include a larger battery, which will result in enough juice for up to 2-acres of mowing per charge. The bagging kit will help you roundup any clippings, ensuring a clean lawn after you’re done. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops on energy-saving accessories and more. You can also save on the RYOBI 18V ONE+ String Trimmer and Blower Combo right now at $99, which is down $20 from the regular price.

RYOBI Electric Riding Lawn Mower features:

The RYOBI 48-Volt 30 in. Riding Lawn Mower is clean, quiet, and unbelievably powerful. This fully electric mower has no gas and no fumes – just charge and go. It’s powered by 50Ah batteries and three high powered brushless motors to give you up to 1 acre or 1 hour of runtime on a single charge. It features two steel blades and durable 30 in. cutting deck that fits in fenced areas with ease. The 7 position manual deck adjustment allows you to choose a heights ranging between 1.5 in. – 4.5 in. to get a clean, level cut on your lawn. The RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Mower is equipped with premium features like LED Headlights, battery level indicator, and a cup holder to make mowing comfortable and convenient. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Home Depot

Ryobi

