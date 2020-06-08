RYOBI’s top-rated electric riding lawn mowers start at $1,999 ($400 off)

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 30-inch 50Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $1,999 shipped. That’s a $400 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. RYOBI’s latest riding lawn mower comes with a more compact design and lower price tag. This model sports enough power to mow up to 1-acre at a time with 60-minutes of runtime. RYOBI has a handful of riding lawn mowers in its stable with great ratings, but this version arrives for spring with a smaller footprint, which still delivers a rider design for less. More below.

Upgrade your setup with the 75Ah model with adding bagging kit and accessories for $2,599. That’s down $350 from the regular going rate and $50 less than our previous mention. Notable additions here include a larger battery, which will result in enough juice for up to 2-acres of mowing per charge. The bagging kit will help you roundup any clippings, ensuring a clean lawn after you’re done. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

RYOBI Electric Riding Lawn Mower features:

The RYOBI 48-Volt 30 in. Riding Lawn Mower is clean, quiet, and unbelievably powerful. This fully electric mower has no gas and no fumes – just charge and go. It’s powered by 50Ah batteries and three high powered brushless motors to give you up to 1 acre or 1 hour of runtime on a single charge. It features two steel blades and durable 30 in. cutting deck that fits in fenced areas with ease. The 7 position manual deck adjustment allows you to choose a heights ranging between 1.5 in. – 4.5 in. to get a clean, level cut on your lawn. The RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Mower is equipped with premium features like LED Headlights, battery level indicator, and a cup holder to make mowing comfortable and convenient. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

