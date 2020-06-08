Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch drops to new Amazon lows from $199 (Save up to $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch at $249 shipped for the 46mm version. Typically fetching $349, today’s offer saves you $100 and marks a new Amazon low. You can also score the 42mm model at $199, down from its $260 going rate and hitting a new Amazon low. With news that a successor to this smartwatch is on the way, today’s deals offer a great opportunity to score some of the best prices yet before the latest and greatest hits the scene. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch rocks a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water-resistance, and up to 4-days of battery life on a single charge. There’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 5,900 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more details.

Should the included silicone strap not fit your style, Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch also features an interchangeable band system. That means you can ditch the sport design included in the model mentioned above in favor of a metal link or leather band, among other styles.

Today’s Samsung wearable deals enter alongside the ongoing offer on Fossil’s Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch. Right now during the brand’s latest sitewide sale, you can score the smart timepiece for $199.

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch features:

Stay connected on the move with this 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support and includes 0.75GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage for music, photos and more. This 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in silver and uses Gorilla Glass DX+ technology for added protection against accidental fall damage.

