Take the BBQ next level with a Masterbuilt Grill Smoker combo at $340 off

Today only, Woot is offering the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 30-Inch Pellet Grill and Smoker (SH19261019) for $379.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $800, this model currently fetches $720 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $382. Today’s offer is a massive $340 in savings and the best price we can find. This model provides that authentic smokey flavor and high-heat grilling experience all in one unit. It features digital controls for temperature and smoke time as well as a large wood pellet hopper for a “perfect slow-smoked flavor” and a pair of porcelain-coated, cast iron smoke/sear grill grates. You’re also looking at 996-square inches of total cooking area, an included meat probe thermometer, and 10 total smoke settings. Ships with a 1-year warranty. While reviews on this particular model are thin, Masterbuilt is a well-known brand with plenty of highly-rated grills on Amazon.

Now, if you already have a grill and are just looking to get in on the smoking side of things, there’s no need to buy an all-in-one unit. Masterbuilt makes some great smokers like this $190 analog model. Clearly you can’t grill food with this unit, but it will provide that slow-cooked smokey flavor you’re after and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Amazon.

Whatever option you go with, it might be a good idea to refresh your grilling utensils. This $35 set comes with a case, just about everything you’ll need, and nice wooden handles throughout. The 3-piece Cuisinart Grilling Tool Set includes a grill glove and sells for less at $25. But you can also upgrade your BBQs this summer with these budget-friendly accessories as well.

Check out the brand new Spark Precision Charcoal Grill right here and then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Masterbuilt Smoke 3 0-Inch Grill Smoker :

The digital control panel with 10 Smoke settings lets you achieve the perfect slow-smoked flavor. Two porcelain-coated warming racks & two reversible, porcelain-coated, cast iron smoke + sear grill grates provide 996 square inches of total cooking area. Use the smoke side of the reversible grates for low &-slow BBQ recipes like briskets, roasts, or a whole rack of ribs, or use the sear side for high-heat grilling & searing. Choose your recipes & use the large pellet Hopper to cook for hours without reloading.

