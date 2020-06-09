Under $14.50 upgrades your gaming setup with a dual PS4 controller charger

- Jun. 9th 2020 7:28 pm ET

BEBONCOOL (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its PlayStation 4 Dual Controller Charger for $14.44 Prime shipped. Normally going for around $20, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the lowest available. With the ability to charge two controllers at one time, this dock ensures that you’ll always be ready to game. On the front of the dock, there are two LED lights that represent the charging controllers. The lights are red when charging, and green when fully powered, giving you an easy visualization as to when each controller is ready to use again. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 9,000 happy gamers.

Not looking for a full-on charging dock, but wanting to have an easier way to power your controllers? Well, PowerA’s 6.5-foot USB Charging Cable is a great option. It’s just $7 Prime shipped and makes it easy to top off while you’re mid-game.

Ready for next-generation gaming? Sony’s big PlayStation 5 stream is back on! Scheduled for this Thursday, you don’t have to wait long to find out more about the company’s latest console. Find out everything we know so far right here.

BEBONCOOL PlayStation 4 Controller Charger features:

  • 2-hour fast PS4 wireless charger double Dual shock 4 PS4/ PS4 Slim/ PS4 Pro controllers simultaneously. No need to wait more time when charge two PS4 controllers. Save your time and get more fun
  • LED lights clearly indicate in front of screen when charging is complete; green light States The PS4 controller has been charged completed, red light States The PS4 controller is charging
  • Power through the USB port from either the PS4/ PS4 Slim/ PS4 Pro console, PC or wall power source (wall adapter is not included)

