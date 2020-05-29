Sony has finally announced when we will get a proper look at the first PlayStation 5 games. While speculation had the full-on PS5 games reveal event set for next week, the schedule has changed slightly from those rumors, but has now been set in stone with an official announcement from President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan. Head below for all the details.

PlayStation 5 games showcase next week!

After this morning’s report on Sony enforcing newer PS4 games to be compatible with PS5, the only thing on everyone’s mind now was when we will actually see what the launch lineup and beyond will look like. There are also some questions surrounding how PS5 backwards compatibility will work as well as what the actual console actually looks like. Hopefully the upcoming presser will indeed shed light on some of these questions without spending too much time on anything but an onslaught of amazing game reveals.

While we already got an in-depth look at PS5 specs courtesy of system architect Mark Cerny as well as our first look at the brand new DualSense controller, it’s all about the PlayStation 5 games next week. In today’s official PlayStation blog post, Mr. Ryan points out as much when posing the question:

But what is a launch without games? Here’s more from the Sony Interactive Entertainment boss:

That’s why I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.

Starting at 1:00 p.m. PST/4:00 p.m. EST on June 4, 2020, Sony will be hosting a wide-ranging digital showcase specially focused on giving gamers a “first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday.” According to Ryan, the digital showcase will run just over an hour (nice!) and focus on almost nothing but the first PlayStation 5 games.

The showcase will be available for streaming on the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. Stay locked to 9to5Toys as well will be beginning all the biggest announcements, trailers and details from the PlayStation 5 showcase. And make sure you swing by our guide for the best ways to pre-order PS5 as it’s already looking like stock could be low at launch.

