Braun electric shaver bundles up to $60 off at Amazon, deals from $100 shipped

- Jun. 9th 2020 2:22 pm ET

From $100
0

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on Braun electric shavers. One standout is the Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver (9291cc) for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $310 at Amazon and currently fetching $300 at Target, today’s deal is at least $50 off and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in the last year outside of a 1-day $230 offer. Described as the “world’s most efficient electric shaver,” it has built-in responsive intelligence to automatically adapt to the contours of your face and a slide-out trimmer for detailing. The made in Germany 9291cc is 100% waterproof for wet or dry shaves and comes with a leather travel case as well as a charge station that also cleans, lubricates, and dries the shaver. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon and head below for additional Braun shaver deals.

We also spotted some of the more affordable Braun electric shavers on sale from $100 at Amazon. Both of these options are at the lowest price we can find and carry solid 4+ star ratings:

Now, if you don’t need all the bells and whistles like the auto-cleaning charge station and precision slide-out trimmer, check out the Philips Norelco OneBlade. This popular model carries stellar ratings from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers and comes in at just below $35. It’s clearly a more simple setup, but you will get some beard combs and one of those backside trimmers for a fraction of the price of today’s Braun deals.

Complete your new personal care setup with this discounted $20 Philips Sonicare toothbrush and then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver:

  • The Braun Series 9 is the world’s most efficient electric shaver, designed for a flawless shave
  • Built-in responsive intelligence automatically adapts to the features of your face, for a shave that’s personal to you
  • The specialized head shaves more hair in the first stroke than any other premium electric razor
  • Slide-out precision Trimmer helps you reach difficult areas like under your nose or sideburns

