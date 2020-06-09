Upgrade your home theater with ELAC speakers starting at $214 (Save up to 35%)

- Jun. 9th 2020 9:24 am ET

0

Amazon is discounting a selection of ELAC home theater speakers headlined by a pair of the Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speakers for $376.98 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically fetching $580, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer saves you 35%, comes within $2 of our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen this year. These speakers were designed by the famed Andrew Jones and feature a three-way design comprised of a 5.25-inch aluminum cone woofer, 4-inch midrange, and 1-inch soft dome tweeter. ELAC’s high-end UB5 are great for giving your desk or home theater setup some professional-grade sound without breaking the bank. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 275 customers. Head below more speaker deals with prices starting at $214.

Other ELAC deals at Amazon:

Regardless of which speakers you end up with, a great way to use the savings from today’s deals is to pick up some speaker wire for getting your new audio setup configured. Though if you’re looking for a new AV receiver, Denon just launched its latest X-Series releases with 8K support, AirPlay 2, and gaming-focused features.

ELAC Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speaker Pair features:

Enjoy balanced stereo sound with your amplifier and this pair of ELAC Uni-Fi UB5 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers. They feature a 3-way design with a 1″ soft dome tweeter concentrically mounted to a 4″ aluminum cone midrange driver, and a 5.25″ aluminum cone woofer. The speakers accept 40 to 140W of power from your amplifier, have a 46 Hz to 25 kHz frequency response, and were designed by Andrew Jones.

