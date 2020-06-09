eufy’s popular Smart Scale P1 comes bundled with string lights for $40 ($25 off)

Anker’s EufyHome via Amazon offers its Smart Scale P1 bundled with String Lights for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $50 for the scale alone while the light go for $15 or more. This equates a $70 value and effectively matches our previous mention on the scale. Eufy’s latest smart scale is capable of tracking all kinds of data, including weight, body fat, BMI, plus bone and muscle mass. It is also compatible with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Meanwhile, you can illuminate your space with the bundled twinkle lights. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t need the smart features here, shave over 50% off and go with this glass scale from Etekcity instead at $20. With a sleek design and a digital display, it’s sure to get the job done in most applications. Not to mention it’s small enough to slide into your bathroom cabinets when not in use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t miss this week’s other Anker sale with even more deals from $11. You can save on truly wireless earbuds, HomeKit-enabled smart cameras, and much more. Check out all of our top picks on this page.

Eufy P1 Smart Scale features:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!