Intel’s all-new NUC 10 Mini PC gets first price cut to $440 (Save $120)

Amazon is currently offering the Intel NUC 10 i5 Performance Kit for $439.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally selling for $560, today’s offer is good for a $120 discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and is a new low. As Intel’s latest NUC, this compact computer features a 10th-generation Core i5 processor. Alongside a 2.5-inch hard drive bay, M.2 storage slot, and room for two 32GB RAM DIMMS, this can easily handle everything from web browsing and the like to being a full-blown home media server. Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 support, there’s Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.0, and a HDMI port. You’ll also enjoy the two built-in USB-C slots. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Intel’s latest NUC comes as a barebones machine, meaning you’ll need to supply your own hard drive and RAM. Though with plenty of savings left over, you can grab Kingston’s 240GB SSD at $40 alongside this highly-rated 16GB RAM kit for $62. You’ll still make out for less than the original price and have a new compact computer that’s ready to go.

Another great option for growing your home media server that also happens to be on sale is Synology’s DS1019+. Right now you’ll be able to save upwards of $150 on the NAS bundled with up to 30TB of storage, offering plenty of room to run your Plex server and more.

Intel NUC 10 i5 Performance Kit features:

Build your own compact desktop with the Intel NUC 10 NUC10i5FNH Performance Kit. This compact desktop houses a 10th Gen 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-10210U Quad-Core processor. Add your own RAM, up to 64GB 2666 MHz DDR4, via the two memory slots. For storage, you can add a 2.5″ hard drive as well as an M.2 2280 SSD. When it comes to ports, you’ll have plenty of options, such as HDMI 2.0a, USB Type-C, and USB Type-A.

