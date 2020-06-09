Score a pair of Oral-B battery toothbrushes for $5 at Amazon today (Reg. $12)

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Pulsar 3D White Advanced Vivid Soft Toothbrush Twin Pack for $5.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel it after the fact if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly around $12, like it still fetches from Walmart, today’s deal is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The battery-powered brush’s vibrating bristles offer a more thorough clean than a typical manual brush and far less expensive price tag than a rechargeable electric model. Features include a split-head design for matching the counters of your mouth while end-rounded bristles “are tough on plaque, but gentle on gums.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you prefer a typical manual brush instead, there are several options out there for less. One particularly notable option is this 6-pack from Colgate. You get six toothbrushes for less than the price of today’s 2-pack at just over $4 Prime shipped, and the price will drop below $4 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. You won’t get the vibrating bristles here, but the value might be worth the trade off for some.

Just keep in mind, we also have a notable offer on the Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush for $20 at Amazon right now. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more personal care and housework deals.

More on the Oral-B Pulsar 3D White Toothbrush Twin Pack:

Revolutionary MicroPulse bristles vibrate back and forth to sweep away plaque and remove stains to whiten teeth

Split head design adjusts to the contours of your teeth to massage gums

End-rounded bristles are tough on plaque, but gentle on gums

Brush twice a day for 2 minutes as part of a healthy oral hygiene routine

