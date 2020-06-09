Score a pair of Oral-B battery toothbrushes for $5 at Amazon today (Reg. $12)

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Pulsar 3D White Advanced Vivid Soft Toothbrush Twin Pack for $5.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel it after the fact if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly around $12, like it still fetches from Walmart, today’s deal is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The battery-powered brush’s vibrating bristles offer a more thorough clean than a typical manual brush and far less expensive price tag than a rechargeable electric model. Features include a split-head design for matching the counters of your mouth while end-rounded bristles “are tough on plaque, but gentle on gums.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.
If you prefer a typical manual brush instead, there are several options out there for less. One particularly notable option is this 6-pack from Colgate. You get six toothbrushes for less than the price of today’s 2-pack at just over $4 Prime shipped, and the price will drop below $4 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. You won’t get the vibrating bristles here, but the value might be worth the trade off for some.
Just keep in mind, we also have a notable offer on the Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush for $20 at Amazon right now. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more personal care and housework deals.
More on the Oral-B Pulsar 3D White Toothbrush Twin Pack:
- Revolutionary MicroPulse bristles vibrate back and forth to sweep away plaque and remove stains to whiten teeth
- Split head design adjusts to the contours of your teeth to massage gums
- End-rounded bristles are tough on plaque, but gentle on gums
- Brush twice a day for 2 minutes as part of a healthy oral hygiene routine
