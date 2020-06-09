QardioArm’s Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor supports HealthKit: $79 ($20+ off)

Amazon is offering the QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor for $79 shipped. That’s $20+ off the typical rate there and is in-line with some of the best pricing we have tracked. This versatile blood pressure monitor supports everything from iPhone to Android, Apple Watch to Kindle, and the list goes on. iOS users are bound to enjoy integration with Apple Health, ensuring it’s simple to quickly and securely track stats at a glance. Battery life is said to last “up to a year with frequent use.” Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Those of you wearing an Apple Watch right now should swing by today’s roundup of bands priced from $9.50. Among this list includes Apple’s official 40mm Milanese Loop which has fallen as low as $80 for the first time.

Not a fan of Apple Watch? Not to worry, we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on Fossil’s Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch, which is now down to $129. This is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked.

QardioArm Blood Pressure Monitor features:

CLINICAL ACCURACY AT HOME and ON-THE-GO: easily monitor your blood pressure in the comfort of your home, when traveling, or at work, trusted by healthcare professionals. Refer to the manual for the best results.

EASY SETUP: wireless, connects to your smartphone via free App. Works with Apple Watch or Android Wear (iOS 10.0 or later, Kindle, Android 5 or later, Android Wear and Apple Watch. Requires Bluetooth 4.0.and up).

SMART DESIGN: this stylish, very light and portable, one-piece wide-range cuff fits standard to large adult upper arms 8.7-14.6 in circumference (22-37cm), fully wireless, light, discrete. Battery life up to a year with frequent use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!