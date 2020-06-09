V-MODA’s gorgeous metal Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones now $229 (Reg. $350)

The official Microsoft eBay store is now offering the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition headphones in matte black for $229 shipped. Regularly $350 direct from V-MODA and at Best Buy, they are currently seeking for $330 at Amazon. Just to avoid any confusion here, this is the Codex edition of the Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones with enhanced aptX and AAC support for “CD-quality wireless audio”. The standard edition is a great buy as well but is currently selling for even more than today’s deal at $280 and you can learn more about the difference in our launch coverage. Along with 14+ hours of continuous playback (plus a 30-minute quick charge that adds 4-hours), they also feature a steel frame build, a foldable design, detachable cable, travel case, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

The previous-generation Crossfade cans are a great alternative, but they are only about $35 less right now. To save significantly, check out the Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones at $49 shipped on Amazon. You won’t get the premium materials or additional codec support, but you’re saving a small fortune in the process.

If you’re in the market for some in-ears or workout-worthy earbuds, we have some great deals on the Beats Powerbeats3 Neighborhood Collection today and AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation are back down to $220 shipped.

More on the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex headphones :

V-MODA Award-Winning signature sound (50+ editors’ Choice Awards) both in wireless and wired mode

Qualcomm apt audio CODEC for CD quality wireless audio playback + AAC and SBC Codecs for universal compatibility

Lithium-ion battery provides up to 14+ hours of continuous music, entertainment and calls; 30mins fast charge = 4hrs playback; unlimited hours in wired mode

Iconic cliqfold hinge enables ultimate mobility by folding into an impossibly small Exoskeleton case on-the-go

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!