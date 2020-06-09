V-MODA’s gorgeous metal Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones now $229 (Reg. $350)

- Jun. 9th 2020 11:30 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $350 $229
0

The official Microsoft eBay store is now offering the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition headphones in matte black for $229 shipped. Regularly $350 direct from V-MODA and at Best Buy, they are currently seeking for $330 at Amazon. Just to avoid any confusion here, this is the Codex edition of the Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones with enhanced aptX and AAC support for “CD-quality wireless audio”. The standard edition is a great buy as well but is currently selling for even more than today’s deal at $280 and you can learn more about the difference in our launch coverage. Along with 14+ hours of continuous playback (plus a 30-minute quick charge that adds 4-hours), they also feature a steel frame build, a foldable design, detachable cable, travel case, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

The previous-generation Crossfade cans are a great alternative, but they are only about $35 less right now. To save significantly, check out the Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones at $49 shipped on Amazon. You won’t get the premium materials or additional codec support, but you’re saving a small fortune in the process.

If you’re in the market for some in-ears or workout-worthy earbuds, we have some great deals on the Beats Powerbeats3 Neighborhood Collection today and AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation are back down to $220 shipped.

More on the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex headphones:

  • V-MODA Award-Winning signature sound (50+ editors’ Choice Awards) both in wireless and wired mode
  • Qualcomm apt audio CODEC for CD quality wireless audio playback + AAC and SBC Codecs for universal compatibility
  • Lithium-ion battery provides up to 14+ hours of continuous music, entertainment and calls; 30mins fast charge = 4hrs playback; unlimited hours in wired mode
  • Iconic cliqfold hinge enables ultimate mobility by folding into an impossibly small Exoskeleton case on-the-go

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $350 $229
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
V-MODA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard