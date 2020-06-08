AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation return to $220 shipped

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Pro for $219.99 shipped. Price will automatically drop at checkout. Typically fetching $249, today’s offer matches our previous mention and has only been beaten once in recent memory, which saw a drop to $210. AirPods Pro take everything you love about Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds and bring active noise cancelling into the mix alongside a redesigned case and more. Other notable features here include IPX4 water-resistance, up to 4.5-hours of listening per charge or 24 with the case, and earbud tips that offer a customizable fit. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $139, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest. These extra savings also mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

This morning we also spotted the Bose ANC 700 wireless headphones on sale for $299, which takes $100 off the going rate. Or if you’re looking for some more budget-friendly offerings, a pair of Anker’s true wireless earbuds can be yours for $45.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

