iPhone 11 is FREE with trade-in plus $150 off select Apple Watch Series 5

Verizon Wireless is offering Apple’s iPhone 11 for FREE when you trade-in an eligible device. To sweeten the pot even further, you can take $150 off Apple Watch Series 5 when purchased at the same time as your trade-in. That equates to the largest cash discount we’ve tracked on Apple’s latest wearable, making it a great time to make the switch. You’ll need to trade-in any one of the more recent iPhone or Android offerings on the market. You can check out the full list by clicking on “see the details” at the top of this page. iPhone 11 features a Liquid Retina HD display with a new dual-camera system designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, it sports FaceID, support for wireless charging, and more.

Make the most of your purchase and savings today by going with Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for $19. This model offers charging speeds up to 10W with compatible models and its standup design makes it easy to keep tabs on notifications and more while powering on.

Make sure to check out our constantly updated Apple guide for additional deals on AirPods Pro, various MacBooks, and much more.

iPhone 11 features:

A new dual‑camera system captures more of what you see and love. The fastest chip ever in a smartphone and all‑day battery life let you do more and charge less. And the highest‑quality video in a smartphone, so your memories look better than ever.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!