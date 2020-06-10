Score DJI’s Mavic Air Quadcopter starting at $499 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $799+)

DJI’s official eBay storefront offers its Mavic Air Fly More Combo for $599 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Down from its $919 original price tag, today’s offer is $100 less than our previous mention and one of the lowest to date. Score the Mavic Air by itself for $499, down from $799. Mavic Air features 4K video recording, an HDR-compatible 32MP sensor and slow-motion video capture. It brings 21-minutes of flight time, a 43-mile per hour top speed and 3-axis gimbal-stabilized camera to a folding drone design. The Fly More Combo includes additional propellers, a carrying case, other accessories to round out your kit. DJI also includes its standard 1-year warranty with purchase. Over 925 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

For novice flyers who are looking for a more affordable way to brush up on their piloting skills, the DJI Mavic Mini is a much more compelling buy at $399. This compact drone comes equipped with 3-axis motorized gimbal, allowing it to capture ”ultra-smooth footage” in the form of 2.7K Quad HD videos from the sky alongside 12MP aerial photos. On a full charge, you’re looking at 30-minutes of flight time.

Now if it’s some of the latest drones you’re after, over at B&H we’re tracking a series of discounts from $299 on gimbals and quadcopters. DJI’s Mavic lineup starts at $1,169 in the sale with standouts like the Magic 2 Pro and more.

DJI Mavic Air features:

Fly through the skies with this Mavic Air drone. The collapsible design makes it easy to take this drone anywhere you want to explore, while the 8GB of internal storage and micro SD slot provide plenty of options for storing and saving footage. This Mavic Air drone captures still images and 4K video for breathtaking imagery, and it features a host of specialty camera functions for panoramic shots and slow-motion video capture.

