Sony’s affordable and top-rated wireless headphones are $45 (Reg. $70)

Today only, Woot offers the Sony MDRXB650BT/B Extra Bass Wireless Headphones for $44.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison. this pair of headphones originally sold for upwards of $130 but trends around $70 these days. They just hit the Amazon all-time low of $55 recently. There’s a lot to like about Sony’s popular wireless headphones, including up to 30-hours of battery life, hands-free calling, and the ability to connect via Bluetooth. Sony specifically totes the design, allowing users to “listen in comfort and style with cushioned ear pads.” Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for $27. You’ll ditch some of the best Sony features like active noise cancellation, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

Sony MDRXB650BT/B Headphones feature:

Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth and NFC.Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Feel the powerful, clear sound of EXTRA BASS. Frequency Response: 20 Hz–20,000 Hz

Keep the music pumping with up to 30 hours of battery life

Listen in comfort and style with cushioned ear pads

