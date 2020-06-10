Tile Slim makes misplacing your wallet a thing of the past at $24 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Tile Slim tracker at $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling or $30, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is the best we’ve seen since January, and matches the all-time low. Let’s face it, we all misplace our wallets from time to time. So whether you’re looking to prevent another incident or be proactive in case part of your EDC is lost or stolen, Tile Slim has you covered. This flat item finder features an entirely waterproof design that sports a 200-foot range and 3-year battery life. With over 480 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Would you rather keep tabs on a pair of keys, backpack, or something else instead? Well for $20 at Amazon, you can score the Tile Mate with replaceable battery. This option mixes up the flat design found in our lead deal for something that’s a bit more compact and ideal for adding to your keychain.

We’re also still seeing some additional Tile item finder deals right now from $20. That includes a 4-pack of the versatile Sticker trackers at $50, alongside some other bundles to make lost items a thing of the past.

Tile Slim tracker features:

The updated Tile Slim is as thin as two credit cards and easily slides into your wallet or Passport case. Now the slender Bluetooth tracker has a longer 200 ft range, louder ring and a built-in, 3-year battery. Use Tile adhesives (sold separately) to stick it to a laptop or notebook so your valuables are protected.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!