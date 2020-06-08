Save up to 20% on Tile item finders: Sticker 4-pack at $50, more from $20

- Jun. 8th 2020 9:38 am ET

0

Amazon is currently discounting some Tile item finders headlined by a 4-pack of Sticker trackers for $49.99 shipped. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the lowest since February, which is also the second-best we’ve seen this year. Tile’s Sticker trackers stand out from the brand’s usual item finders with a 3M adhesive backing which pairs with a waterproof design, 3-year battery life, and a 150-foot range. For those always losing TV remotes and the like, this form-factor is a convenient way to locate missing items. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $20.

Also on sale today, Amazon has a 4-pack of Tile Mate trackers for $54.99. Down from $70, today’s offer saves you 20% and is the third-best we’ve seen this year. Or if you’d rather only bring home a single Tile Mate, the price has dropped to $19.99 from $25. Featuring a 200-foot range, these item finders are ideal for clipping on a keyring, putting in your backpack, and more. There’s also a replaceable battery, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 7,100 customers.

Be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide for even more deals today. Some highlights already today include Anker’s latest sale from $11, alongside Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch at new lows from $199.

Tile Sticker features:

The New Tile Sticker sticks to virtually anything; Our small, waterproof Bluetooth tracker has an adhesive back, 3 year battery life and 150 ft range; It provides effortless, long term convenience. Ring your things: use your smartphone to make your tile ring when you misplace your things within 150 ft Bluetooth range. Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

