Twelve South’s TimePorter stylishly charges your Apple Watch at $40 (Save 20%)

- Jun. 10th 2020 8:22 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South TimePorter Portable Apple Watch Charger for $40.10 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $0.10 of the 2020 low, and marks the second-best we’ve see this year. Twelve South’s TimePorter aims to make refueling your Apple wearable while away from the nightstand a breeze thanks to its all-in-one design. Centered around a carry case, this accessory opens to stow Watch bands, charging cords, and even a power bank. A cutout on the top holds a power puck in place for charging overnight. Over 215 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Looking for a more compact way to keep your Apple Watch topped off? Grab this $11 stand from Spigen and call it a day. With support for night stand mode, you’ll be able to throw this accessory in your bag without taking up nearly as much room as the TimePorter.

This morning Best Buy kicked off its latest Apple sale, which is filled with discounts headlined by Nike+ Apple Watch and the latest MacBooks. Then go swing by the rest of our Apple guide for plenty of other offers on iPhones, accessories, and more.

Twelve South TimePorter features: 

Anyone who has traveled with the extra-long Watch cable knows how unruly it can be. TimePorter neatly spools the lengthy cable and feeds out just enough cable to reach the nearest outlet. An integrated portal holds the charging disc flush with the outer surface of TimePorter so you can lay your Watch across the leather case for charging.

