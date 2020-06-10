Weber’s iGrill 3 is a backyard BBQ must-have, now starting at under $61.50

- Jun. 10th 2020 2:11 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Weber iGrill 3 Grill Thermometer for $64.47 shipped. Also at Target, where RedCard members will save an additional 5%, dropping the price further to $61.25 shipped. Normally closer to $100, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Weber’s iGrill thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth to give you the ability to monitor temperatures remotely. This is crucial for a well-cooked meal, as it will tell you the exact temperature so you know when the meal is done. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the Weber namesake to save some serious cash. Tenergy’s Bluetooth thermometer is a great option at just $30 shipped on Amazon. It comes with two probes, just like today’s lead deal. However, the overall design isn’t quite as sleek.

Looking for other grilling must-haves? We recently wrote up how to seriously upgrade your backyard BBQ game. From what grills you should look at to what tools to own, we show you everything needed for a killer party.

Weber iGrill 3 Thermometer features:

  • Four probe capacity (two meat probes included)
  • Meat probes are heat resistant up to 716?F; Measures -22F (-30C) to 572F (300C)
  • 250-hour battery life (batteries included). Please note- Some smart devices are not compatible with the Weber iGrill App
  • Preset temperatures, temperature monitoring, and many other features offered in Weber iGrill app

