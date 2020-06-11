1byone’s 50-mile OTA HDTV antenna is great for any cord-cutting setup at $16

1byone Products Inc. (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 50-mile Indoor Amplified HDTV OTA Antenna for $15.99 Prime shipped with the code 205UVQ8Y at checkout. This is down from its $20 list price and is among the best deal that we’ve seen historically. Offering up to a 50-mile reach, this antenna is perfect for watching channels both local and in neighboring cities if you’ve recently cut the cord. It’s amplified, which is how it has such a long reach. Plus, this model is designed to be used indoors, which offers an easier setup than the antennas that mount outside. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’re cutting the cord, it might be time to pick up an OTA DVR. HDHomeRun is among the best options out there, and you can currently pick them up from $130.

The channels and content that you can get over-the-air will vary based on where you live. Be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to find out which channels are accessible in your area.

1byone OTA Antenna features:

UPGRADED TV antenna no more needs to pay a HUGE bill on TV. Our HD antenna can receive FULL HD Channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, PBC, Fox and SO MUCH MORE. With amplified tv antenna start to access all of the news, sitcoms, kids, and sports programs! It’s TIME to say goodbye to cable TV and huge bills! MUST-HAVE tool to receive 4K & HD channels, SAVE AROUND 1020USD ANNUALLY.

Exclusive smart boost technology can grab more signals weakened by the obstructions between you and local broadcast towers and it also featured built-in 4G LTE filtration, resulting in purer signal and clearer picture, low noise and access to more free broadcast TV signals with enhanced gain, range, and frequency performance.

Super thin to make installation anywhere in your house extremely easy. Hide it behind the TV, lay flat on a table, or stick on a window or wall. Digital antenna constantly scans for new channels as they’re made available for broadcast. Easy plug-and-play setup, 2 steps to enjoying local HD channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBC, Fox, and MORE.

