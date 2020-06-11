Hot on the heels of Tag Heuer’s luxurious Connected Golf Edition, Garmin has announced a high-end watch of its own. This “premium-crafted timepiece” is called Garmin MARQ Golfer and it sports the company’s “most advanced set of golf features.” These include functionality from Garmin like Hazard View, Virtual Caddie, PlaysLike Distance, realtime metrics engulfing wind speed, course layout, and the list goes on. Today’s release joins an extensive lineup of Garmin tech products focused on golf, but arguably this is about as close as it gets to having a Rolex-like equivalent in its lineup. Continue reading to learn more.

Garmin MARQ Golfer goes high-end

One of the most interesting features found in Garmin MARQ Golfer is that it has an always-on display. This signals a continuing trend that’s been gaining traction since Apple Watch Series 5 made its debut late last year. Despite having this capability, Garmin’s latest is said to offer up to 12-day battery life in smartwatch mode. When used in its more power-intensive golf mode, users can anticipate operation throughout three 18-hole rounds.

Garmin MARQ Golfer is comprised with premium materials which can be easily derived by simply looking at photos. It features a 46-millimeter titanium case, ceramic bezel, and a green jacquard-weave nylon strap. As with other golf watch competitors, it can provide information on over 40,000 golf courses, paving the way for “seamless game-tracking.”

“As the only modern tool watch on the market with smart features and advanced golf game tracking data, MARQ Golfer is a timepiece that sets the standard in style and function both on and off the course,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

Pricing and availability

The latest from Garmin is certainly not the most affordable. It clocks in at $1,850, which is only $700 shy of Tag Heuer’s competing smartwatch. Garmin MARQ Golfer is available for order now, with a 3-5 week shipment delay at the moment. It’s hard to tell when shipping timeframes will catch up. While it could show up at Amazon, it’s deem it as unlikely considering no other MARQ offerings are currently offered there.

9to5Toys’ Take

With an $1,850 price tag, the new Garmin MARQ Golfer will be out of reach for many. That’s kind of the point, as products with a design that stands out and is hard to get continue to propel the fashion industry forward. While the features here are certainly handy, many of them can be found in Garmin’s more affordable offerings, making this offering largely about an adoption of premium materials.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!